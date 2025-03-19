Iraq’s Nineveh Council: Court delays ruling on chairman’s dismissal

2025-03-19T11:30:36+00:00

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Iraqi Administrative Court postponed its ruling on the appeal concerning the legality of Nineveh Provincial Council Chairman Ahmed Al-Hasoud's dismissal in order to hear additional arguments.

A source within the council told Shafaq News that court held a session today to review the lawsuit filed by Al-Hasoud challenging his dismissal, but decided to delay the ruling until April 8 to complete the legal procedures.

On March 5, 2025, the Nineveh Council voted by majority to dismiss its chairman over alleged legal violations, including issues with Al-Hasoud’s academic credentials. The Unified Nineveh Bloc led the effort, while the Future Nineveh Bloc argued that the decision was politically motivated.

Al-Hasoud later resumed his duties after the court issued a precautionary order suspending his dismissal until the final verdict is reached. “The Administrative Court's ruling proved my dismissal had been unjust,” he said.

