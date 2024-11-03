Nineveh Council denies rumors of efforts to dismiss council head

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Nineveh Provincial Council denied rumors about a movement to remove its head, Ahmed al-Hasoud.

Reports on social media alleged that the Ataa bloc was pushing to dismiss al-Hasoud and hand over his role to council member Mohammed Ahrees, also from the bloc. However, Ahrees, mentioned as a possible successor, rejected these claims in a brief press conference alongside members of the Future Nineveh coalition, which includes members from the Coordination Framework.

"There is no truth to the rumors of an effort to dismiss the council head; these are baseless lies," Ahrees stated. Speaking on behalf of the Future Nineveh alliance, expressing “full support for al-Hasoud, and trust in his leadership amid the challenges facing Nineveh.”

“The rumors as attempts to undermine the council’s stability and credibility.” Ahrees concluded.

These rumors surface as other provincial councils face similar challenges. Last week, Saladin’s council voted to dismiss its chairman, Adel Abdul Salam Al-Sumaidaie, following a session attended by 14 of its 15 members, where nine voted in favor of his removal, according to Shafaq News correspondent.

Additionally, the Diyala Provincial Council recently voted to dismiss its chairman, Omar al-Karawi but resumed his duties later after Iraq’s Administrative Judiciary Court issued a suspension order.