Dispute escalates: Unified Nineveh Alliance pushes for Council Presidency removal

Shafaq News/ The Unified Nineveh Alliance, which suspended its membership in the Provincial Council in protest against the change of administrative units' heads, called for the dismissal of the Council's Presidency.

The Alliance explained in a statement on Wednesday that "the ongoing disputes within the Council are due to several fundamental reasons, most notably the weakness of the Council's management and the inefficiency of the Presidency in assuming its responsibilities," noting that "administrative errors were repeated without being rejected or addressed, which confirms their incompatibility with the applicable laws and regulations. The continuation of these errors negatively affects the Council's performance and weakens its prestige and status before citizens."

Moreover, the Alliance affirmed that "the Presidency has proven its inability to withstand political pressure, leading to the recurrence of administrative and legal violations as a result of this weak position."

It further pointed out that "it is time to take a bold and decisive decision that relieves the Council's Presidency of its duties," calling on all members and colleagues in the Council to "stand together to take this necessary decision allowing to restructure the Council's presidency in a way that achieves the interests of Nineveh Governorate and its people, and restores our Council's prestige and status."

The Supreme Authority for Coordination between the Governorates decided on Wednesday to stop the procedures of the Nineveh Provincial Council's session.

The session witnessed a boycott from the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the United Nineveh Alliance blocs on Tuesday, which sparked widespread controversy in the Governorate.

The Nineveh Governorate Council consists of 29 seats, divided between two main alliances: the Unified Nineveh Alliance (9 seats), including four seats for the Kurdistan Democratic Party, and the Nineveh Future Alliance, including the Coordination Framework Forces and other parties (16 seats).