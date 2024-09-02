Nineveh Provincial Council chairman: an initiative to resolve two-month-long political crisis

Shafaq News/ The chairman of the Nineveh Provincial Council, Ahmad Al-Hasoud, announced a new initiative to resolve the ongoing political crisis that has gripped for over two months.

In an interview with Shafaq News Agency, Al-Hasoud called on all political forces in Nineveh to "come together for dialogue and put an end to the political deadlock."

"The ongoing disputes are detrimental to both the governorate and the council… we urge the political parties to immediately resolve their differences to refocus on the reconstruction and service needs."

Earlier, MP Mohammed Al-Abd Rabbo of Nineveh hinted at a possible breakthrough in the political stalemate, mentioning that a meeting of key political leaders in Baghdad is expected soon.

A potential breakthrough in the political deadlock within Nineveh's Governorate Council is in sight, with leaders from various factions set to meet in Baghdad soon to address ongoing dispute.

The dispute involves key political blocs, including Nineveh al-Mustaqbal (The Future Nineveh), Nineveh al-Muwahhada (The United Nineveh), and the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP).

According to the lawmaker, the meeting will address the roots of the conflict in a bid to "find solutions that could lead to the Council resuming its work with full participation from all factions."

For nearly two months, the local council has been mired in a boycott by the United Nineveh Alliance and the KDP. The boycott followed a session where only Nineveh al-Mustaqbal members were present, leading to the appointment and replacement of key administrative officials. Other blocs criticized the move as an overreach and unilateral decision-making.