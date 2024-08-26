New Initiative to resolve ongoing disputes in Nineveh Provincial Council

Shafaq News/ A new initiative is launched to resolve the political deadlock within the Nineveh Provincial Council, which has persisted for nearly two months.

Mohammed Nouri al-Abed Rabbo, a lawmaker from Nineveh governorate, revealed to Shafaq News Agency that the initiative involves discussions and meetings between the council's rival factions to address the ongoing political disputes that have paralyzed the council's work. "The goal is to end the current issues and ensure that each party receives its rightful share," he said, urging political forces to avoid escalation through press releases in the coming weeks to facilitate a resolution.

Nineveh Governor Abdul Qader al-Dakhil voiced his full support for the initiative, emphasizing the need for dialogue and cooperation among the council's political forces. "A political breakthrough in Nineveh is imminent," al-Dakhil told Shafaq News, adding that political interests should not interfere with the council's operations or the broader public interest.

The political turmoil within the Nineveh Provincial Council intensified after a collective vote to dismiss the heads of several administrative units.

Sixteen of the council's 29 members, mainly from the Nineveh Future Alliance, which includes the Coordination Framework and other parties, supported the dismissals. However, the Nineveh United Bloc (Muttahidoun), which holds nine seats, and the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), with four seats, boycotted the session and suspended their participation in the council's activities.

The Nineveh United Bloc previously condemned the actions, declaring the procedures for electing and replacing administrative unit heads in Nineveh as "illegal and illegitimate."

On August 19, Atheel al-Nujaifi, a leader of the "Muttahidoon" party and former governor of Nineveh, criticized the Sovereignty Alliance (Al-Siyada), led by Khamis al-Khanjar, for what he described as "conceding" Nineveh's rights for political gains in Kirkuk. Al-Nujaifi argued that the alliance's shift in position regarding the appointment of Nineveh's deputy governor, which was later awarded to the Babylon Bloc, was a mistake made at Nineveh's expense.

Al-Siyada denied these statements.