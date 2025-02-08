Iraq’s Future Nineveh defends Council Chairman: Nineveh belongs to everyone

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraq’s Nineveh al-Mustaqbal (Future Nineveh) bloc rejected the questioning and dismissal of Provincial Council Chairman Ahmed Al-Hasoud, options that the Nineveh al-Muwahhada (United Nineveh) bloc had threatened within the council.

Mohammed Arif Al-Shabaki, a council member representing Future Nineveh, told Shafaq News Agency, “Our bloc is surprised by the Nineveh Council’s move and threat to question and dismiss the chairman,” stressing that “such actions would only complicate the situation in the province.”

"The United Nineveh bloc's move follows the Provincial Council session that changed the heads of administrative units," he added. "The session was fully legal, had quorum, and its decision was complete in both form and substance, as confirmed by the Administrative Court ruling."

Al-Shabaki reaffirmed his bloc’s support for Al-Hasoud, emphasizing that “the statements from the United Nineveh should reflect a sense of responsibility, as Nineveh belongs to everyone, not to any specific sect, party, or political group.”

On Wednesday, the United Nineveh announced its intention to question Al-Hasoud, citing several violations by the chairman a year after the council’s formation. “The bloc had compiled a list of infringements that would be addressed through a series of questions and inquiries directed to the council chairman,” the bloc stated.