Kurdistan destroys 130 Kg of drugs amid surge in trafficking

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Asayish (kurdistan’s primary security and intelligence agency operating in the Region) announced a rise in drug trafficking over the first seven months of 2024 compared to the previous year, revealing the destruction of approximately 130 kg of narcotics.

Colonel Salam Abdul Khaleq, spokesperson for Asayish, stated that “a judicial order had led to the formation of a committee from the Directorate of Health in al-Sulaymaniyah, the al-Sulaymaniyah Investigation Court, and the Directorate for Combatting Narcotics, responsible for destroying the narcotics that have reached final judgment.

He added that today’s destruction will include approximately 4.771 kg of heroin, 15.71 kg of crystal meth, 19.415 kg of hashish, over 4 kg of amphetamines, more than 50 kg of morphine, and over 31 kg of other narcotic substances, as well as more than 250 million drug tablets.

The spokesperson also noted that drug trafficking cases have increased in the first seven months of this year compared to the previous year, with the amount of trafficked drugs exceeding two tons.