Duhok’s Asayish announces major drug traffickers arrest after armed confrontation

Shafaq News / On Tuesday, the Asayish Directorate in Duhok governorate, Kurdistan Region (KRI), announced the arrest of three "major" drug traffickers following an armed confrontation when they attempted to flee.

According to a statement from the directorate, during an operation by Asayish forces in Duhok, three suspects involved in drug trafficking were apprehended. However, they opened fire on Asayish forces and attempted to escape. Their escape attempt was unsuccessful, leading to their capture.

The statement further mentioned that a quantity of narcotics, as well as two unlicensed firearms, and an automatic Kalashnikov weapon, were seized during the operation.