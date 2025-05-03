Kurdistan seizes over 595kg of drugs in 9-month crackdown

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Region's General Directorate of Asayish announced, on Saturday, the arrest of dozens of drug traffickers and users over the past nine months, alongside the seizure of significant quantities of narcotics and drug-related materials.

In a statement, the agency said that from July 16, 2024, to April 30, 2025, the Directorate for Drug Control, in coordination with other Asayish branches, conducted multiple operations aimed at curbing drug abuse and trafficking to promote social stability and public health.

The operations resulted in the arrest of numerous individuals involved in the buying and selling of narcotics, including foreign and international drug traffickers, as well as dozens of others accused of drug consumption.

Authorities reported seizing more than 595kg of various narcotics, including crystal meth, opium, cocaine, marijuana, and heroin.

Additionally, several kilograms of Captagon tablets, thousands of strips of Tramadol pills, and thousands of injectable doses of Tramadol and Fentanyl were confiscated.

The statement also highlighted joint operations with Iraq’s Federal Directorate for Drug Control, which led to the confiscation of 1.47kg of Captagon pills in Baghdad, Nineveh, and Kirkuk provinces.