Iraq-Iran talks to discuss implementation of judicial agreements

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Ministry of Justice announced on Monday that a joint technical committee with its Iranian counterpart is “under consideration” to follow up on the implementation of bilateral agreements between Baghdad and Tehran.

According to a ministry statement, the Iraqi Justice Minister Khalid Shwani met with his Iranian counterpart Amin Hossein Rahimi in Tehran, discussing ways to develop bilateral legal ties and activate existing agreements.

The talks also included the potential formation of a joint technical committee to oversee the execution of signed agreements, particularly those related to correctional institutions and broader judicial and legal collaboration. “The committee would aim to facilitate the exchange of expertise and help modernize legal systems in both countries.”

The two sides also explored the possibility of signing a new memorandum of understanding covering the extradition of individuals wanted in corruption cases and the recovery of public funds. The proposal reflects both governments’ commitment to the rule of law and to strengthening cooperation in combating transnational crime.