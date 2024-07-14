Iraq's Justice Ministry denies secret executions, plans legal action against false reports

Shafaq News/ The official spokesperson for Iraq's Ministry of Justice Ahmed Laibi denied, on Sunday, reports of secret executions being carried out at Al-Hoot Prison, asserting that the ministry will take legal action against the website that published the misleading news.

Laibi stated, "The ministry condemns such statements and news that serve specific agendas." He emphasized the ministry's full denial of the accusations, labeling them as misleading and politically motivated attempts to deceive both domestic and international public opinion.

Laibi stressed that the website should have sought a statement or clarification from the ministry regarding these allegations instead of publishing unchecked information. He reiterated that the "Iraqi Ministry of Justice adheres to the constitution and human rights standards in all its procedures."

He also highlighted that the Prime Minister personally monitors efforts to enhance human rights principles within correctional facilities, ensuring the implementation of international humanitarian standards in dealing with inmates. Laibi firmly denied the statements attributed to the Prime Minister in the published report.

Concluding his statement, Laibi declared that the ministry would pursue legal action against the website and any other outlets spreading similar false news.

He urged professional national media to exercise objectivity and accuracy in their reporting, assuring that the ministry's doors are open for any journalistic inquiries.