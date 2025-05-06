Diplomatic push: US, Iran reignite nuclear talks this weekend

Shafaq News/ The fourth round of indirect nuclear talks between the United States and Iran is expected to take place on Sunday, May 11, in the Omani capital, Muscat, an informed official told Noornews.

While Noornews was the first outlet to report the resumption of the negotiations, a source close to the Iranian negotiating team told Reuters that the two-day meeting could span Saturday and Sunday or Sunday and Monday.

US nuclear envoy Steve Witkoff also confirmed Washington’s push to hold the next round of talks this weekend, according to Axios, just a day after Tehran reaffirmed its diplomatic commitment.

The Muscat round follows three earlier sessions mediated by Oman. Talks had initially been scheduled for May 3 in Rome but were postponed for "logistical reasons," according to Omani officials.

US President Donald Trump, who withdrew Washington from the 2015 nuclear deal, has threatened military action against Iran if no agreement is reached with his administration.

The Iranian government, in turn, warned that a continued lack of trust and action from Washington would deepen Iran’s doubts about the talks, affirming that Tehran is “not overly optimistic.”