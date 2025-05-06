Tehran on nuclear talks: NOT overly optimistic

Shafaq News/ Iran remains committed to diplomacy on its nuclear program, but the United States must first demonstrate goodwill for progress to be possible, Iranian government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani affirmed on Tuesday.

Mohajerani noted at a press conference in Tehran that Iran’s nuclear demands remain unchanged. “Our red lines are clear. We are only discussing the nuclear issue and will not alter our positions.”

She also warned that a continued lack of trust and action from Washington would deepen Iran’s doubts about the negotiations, stressing that “the other party must prove its sincerity.”

Commenting on the impact of recent US sanctions, Mohajerani pointed out that the measures—though labeled as military—have had their most damaging effects on Iran’s health sector and civilian population. “We remain committed to the peaceful use of nuclear technology, but we are not overly optimistic.”

As of May 2025, Iran and the United States are engaged in renewed nuclear negotiations, aiming to address longstanding tensions over Tehran's nuclear program. These talks, primarily facilitated through Omani mediation, have seen three rounds, with the most recent scheduled meeting in Rome postponed due to escalating disagreements and new US sanctions targeting Iranian oil-linked entities.

The core contention lies in the US demand for Iran to cease all uranium enrichment activities, a stance emphasized by President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Iran, however, maintains that its enrichment activities are for peaceful energy needs and insists on its right to continue under international law.