Al-Mandalawi, Fayhan emerge as contenders for Iraq's deputy speakership

Shafaq News– Baghdad

On Monday, Mohsin Al-Mandalawi and Adnan Fayhan moved into contention for the post of first deputy speaker of Iraq’s parliament as lawmakers convened for the first session of the newly elected legislature.

After Haibat Al-Halbousi was chosen as Iraq’s new speaker of parliament, both Al-Mandalawi, head of the National Foundation (Al-Asas) Coalition, and Babil Governor Fayhan formally submitted their candidacies for the deputy role.

Parliamentary sources told Shafaq News that leaders of the Shiite Coordination Framework (CF), parliament’s largest bloc, selected Fayhan as their candidate. The decision followed the withdrawal of State of Law Coalition (SLC) leader Yasser Al-Maliki from the race, who, the sources said, stepped aside in line with the CF’s decision.

Meanwhile, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) nominated Shakhawan Abdullah for the position of second deputy speaker, according to a source.

Monday’s session marked the first sitting of the new parliament after quorum was reached with the attendance of 292 lawmakers, according to Shafaq News correspondent.

Under Article 55 of Iraq’s constitution, parliament must elect its speaker and two deputies in its first session. By post-2003 political convention, the speaker is a Sunni, the first deputy a Shiite, and the second deputy a Kurd.

