War debris claims more lives in Iraq’s Nineveh

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, an explosive remnant of war detonated in a village in Iraq’s northern Nineveh province, injuring three civilians, including two children, a security source reported.

The victims were taken to a hospital for treatment, while authorities launched an investigation into the incident. Officials urged residents to avoid unfamiliar objects, especially in areas previously exposed to heavy military activity.

Nineveh, home to the former ISIS stronghold of Mosul, is among the most severely affected regions due to the intense fighting with ISIS from 2014 to 2017. Demining operations in cities like Mosul remain difficult, hampered by the sheer scale of destruction and limited funding.

The Iraqi government, working with international partners, is continuing clearance efforts, though progress is slow and resources remain stretched thin.

Iraq remains heavily contaminated with landmines, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), and other unexploded ordnance (UXO), a legacy of decades of conflict.