INSS thwarts ISIS suicide attack in Al-Anbar

Shafaq News– Al-Anbar

Iraq’s National Security Service (INSS) announced, on Tuesday, arresting a “dangerous terrorist” wearing a suicide belt in the western Al-Anbar province before he could carry out an attack.

In an official statement, INSS said the arrest was made following a “precise and swift intelligence operation,” adding that the suspect is an ISIS member.

The statement did not provide further details, however, a security source told Shafaq News that the suspect was intercepted inside a restaurant in the area, where security teams dismantled the suicide belt without casualties or material damage. The source said a security cordon was imposed and an investigation launched to determine the circumstances and any accomplices, adding that the situation is fully under control.

This is a breaking story...