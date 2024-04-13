USD/IQD exchange rate resumes ascent in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the US dollar slightly increased on Saturday morning in Baghdad and in Erbil.

Our correspondent reported that the dollar rates rose with the opening of Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges, reaching 148,200 IQD per $100 dollars.

The selling prices in currency exchange shops in Baghdad reached 149,250 IQD and 147,250 IQD for buying per $100.

In Erbil, the exchange does not operate during official holidays, yet the dollar also recorded an increase there, with selling prices reaching 148,100 IQD and buying prices at 147,700 IQD per $100.