Over 2,700: Lebanon reports on Israeli ceasefire breaches

Shafaq News/ Lebanon has recorded 2,740 Israeli violations since a ceasefire took effect in November, resulting in the deaths of at least 180 people, Information Minister Paul Morcos revealed on Thursday.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting chaired by President Joseph Aoun, Morcos noted that Israeli attacks south of the Litani River were impeding the Lebanese army’s ability to operate in the area.

Morcos affirmed the government’s commitment to asserting sovereignty "exclusively through its own armed forces" and announced cabinet approval to renew UNIFIL’s mandate in southern Lebanon.

The 2024 Lebanon War

Israel launched an offensive on Lebanon on October 8, 2023, which escalated into a full-scale war by September 23, 2024, killing 4,115 people and wounding 16,909—mostly women and children—and displacing around 1.4 million.

Israel failed to complete its withdrawal from southern Lebanon by February 18, as stipulated in a ceasefire agreement, carrying out only a partial pullout and continuing to occupy five key Lebanese positions.

Israel claims its continued presence on the five hilltops is due to the Lebanese army’s alleged failure to fully carry out its responsibilities under the ceasefire and its inability to secure the Blue Line.