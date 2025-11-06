Two Yazidi survivors freed from ISIS captivity after 11 years

Shafaq News – Duhok

Two Yazidi women abducted by ISIS in 2014 were rescued from captivity in a neighboring country, the Kurdistan Region’s Office for Kidnapped Affairs announced on Thursday.

Hussein Qaidi, director of the office, said in a press conference that the two rescued women, 21 and 26, are from Sinjar District and were abducted in 2014 when ISIS invaded the area.

3,593 people have been rescued so far, while around 2,500 remain missing—most of whom are believed to be held in neighboring countries, Qaidi noted, adding that the office is currently working on freeing another group of abductees and will declare their release in the coming days.

ISIS launched a large-scale assault on Sinjar on August 3, 2014, carrying out mass killings and kidnappings against the Yazidi community, with 6,417 people—including women, children, and men—abducted during the attack.

Nearly a decade after Sinjar’s liberation from ISIS, the district remains devastated, with over 300,000 Yazidis still displaced and 80% of its infrastructure in ruins amid stalled reconstruction, security tensions, and the unfulfilled implementation of the 2020 Sinjar Agreement between Baghdad and Erbil.

