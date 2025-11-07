Iraq security update: Arrests, shootings, and election preparations

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of the main security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on November 7.

- Wanted Suspects Apprehended (Kirkuk)

Kirkuk Police Command apprehended 95 individuals wanted under judicial warrants during coordinated operations across the province.

- Traffic Accident Fatalities (Kirkuk)

Three family members were killed in a traffic collision in Al-Abbasi subdistrict, southwest of Kirkuk.

- Firearms Misuse (Baghdad)

Security forces detained three physicians and a pharmacist, including an officer with the rank of captain, for discharging unlicensed firearms in the Karrada district.

- Fatal Armed Attack (Baghdad)

Unidentified assailants opened fire on a civilian vehicle in al-Fudhailiya, killing the driver. Initial reports indicated the attack was related to tribal disputes.

- Father Shooting his Son (Baghdad)

Police arrested a man for shooting his teenage son in the leg while intoxicated. The firearm was seized, and the victim was transported to hospital.

- Suicide Attempt Prevented (Dhi Qar)

Security forces prevented a 16-year-old from setting himself on fire inside his residence in Al-Gharraf district due to psychological distress.

- Security Member Injured (Dhi Qar)

A security officer sustained injuries in a traffic accident while on guard duty at an electoral center in Al-Fuhud district and was transferred to hospital.

- Election Security Preparations (Nationwide)

The Joint Operations Command confirmed that security and military units assumed control of several schools designated as polling centers as part of measures to secure the upcoming parliamentary elections.