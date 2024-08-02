Biden, Netanyahu discuss new US military defenses for Israel

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the White House revealed that President Joe Biden discussed with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the deployment of new US military defenses.

The White House statement highlighted that these defenses are intended to support Israel against threats such as missiles and drones.

Biden emphasized the importance of ongoing efforts to prevent broader tensions in the region, reaffirming his commitment to Israel's security against Iranian threats.

This comes in the thick of heightened regional tensions following Israeli strikes that resulted in the deaths of Fouad Shukur, a prominent Hezbollah leader in Beirut, and Ismail Haniyeh, head of Hamas's political bureau in Tehran.