Airstrike hits joint security checkpoint in Al-Anbar, official says

Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

An airstrike targeted a joint security checkpoint in Iraq’s Al-Qaim district in Al-Anbar on Wednesday, Turki Mohammed, the District Commissioner, told Shafaq News.

He added that the “Projects Checkpoint,” a joint position operated by the Iraqi army and the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), was struck in an attack of unknown origin, noting, "The security forces have deployed around the targeted site and imposed heightened precautionary measures."

Earlier today, unidentified warplanes launched airstrikes on Al-Habbaniyah base in Al-Anbar, targeting a PMF intelligence unit, a source told Shafaq News. No confirmed information on casualties or damage was immediately released.