PMF: 27 members killed in 32 airstrikes on its sites across Iraq

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) said that its headquarters in several provinces had been targeted by 32 airstrikes since the beginning of the month, leaving 27 members dead and 50 others wounded, including nine killed and ten others injured in attacks on Thursday alone.

The PMF condemned the “criminal aerial attacks” against its official headquarters in Diyala, Kirkuk, al-Anbar, Nineveh, Saladin, Wasit, and Babil, accusing US aircraft of carrying out the strikes and calling them a “serious violation of Iraq’s sovereignty.”

The group stressed that the targeted headquarters had no role in attacks on US bases inside or outside Iraq, and those killed were carrying out official duties, including deployments along Iraq’s borders to protect the country’s sovereignty. It also reaffirmed that it operates within Iraq’s state security system and follows the directives of the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, coordinating directly with the Joint Operations Command in executing its military and security tasks.