Airstrike targets PMF operations command in northern Mosul

Shafaq News- Mosul

An airstrike targeted a command headquarters of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in northern Mosul on Thursday, a security source told Shafaq News.

The source said a warplane had been flying over the city before carrying out the strike, which hit the Nineveh Operations Command site of the PMF in a forested area north of Mosul.

No casualties and material damage have yet been determined, the source added.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched an investigation to determine the circumstances of the incident.

The PMF is a state-recognized security force that operates under the authority of Iraq’s commander-in-chief and played a key role in the fight against ISIS.