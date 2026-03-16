IRGC warns of imminent attacks on US-linked factories

Shafaq News- Tehran

The factories linked to the United States in the region could be targeted in the coming hours, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned on Monday, urging nearby residents to evacuate for safety.

In a statement, the IRGC called on the “American regime” to evacuate all US factories in the region. The warning follows similar statements issued by the Iranian force in recent days regarding potential attacks on US industrial centers, ports, and military sites across the region.

The tensions escalated on February 28, when the United States and Israel struck Iranian targets, causing extensive destruction and civilian casualties, and killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei along with several senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commanders. Iran later launched retaliatory operations affecting Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia.