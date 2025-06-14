Israel ramps up defenses on Lebanon, Syria fronts amid Iran strikes

Shafaq News/ Israel has launched a major military buildup along its borders with Lebanon and Syria, Israeli media reported on Saturday, as cross-border strikes between Tel Aviv and Tehran escalate.

Reserve brigades have been mobilized to the north, with battalions deployed along both frontiers, according to the reports.

In the past 24 hours, the Israeli army reportedly activated Division 146 headquarters, along with the Iron Fist and Etzioni reserve brigades, to serve as backup forces for “various scenarios” on the northern border.

The deployments come as Israel presses forward with Operation Rising Lion, a wide-scale offensive launched at dawn Friday that targeted Iranian military installations and nuclear facilities. Iranian state media reported the killing of tens of civilians and senior commanders and extensive damage inside Iranian territory.

In retaliation, Iran launched Truthful Promise 3, a coordinated missile and drone campaign that struck several Israeli cities, including Tel Aviv, killing three and injuring over 170.