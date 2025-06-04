CENTCOM: Rapid strikes against ISIS in Iraq and Syria

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced its support for Iraqi forces and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) during joint operations targeting ISIS remnants between May 21 and 27, as part of the ongoing campaign to eliminate the terrorist group.

In a statement, CENTCOM explained that six anti-ISIS operations were conducted —five in Iraq and one in Syria— resulting in the killing of two ISIS members and the arrest of two others, including a senior leader. Several weapons caches were also seized during the raids.

“These operations aim to degrade ISIS’s ability to regroup, plan, and launch attacks against civilians, coalition forces, and regional partners,” the statement read.

CENTCOM Supports Partner Forces During Defeat ISIS Operations in Iraq and SyriaU.S. Central Command forces supported partner forces in operations in Iraq and Syria, May 21-27, in support of the ongoing Defeat ISIS campaign.USCENTCOM forces supported six D-ISIS operations,… pic.twitter.com/Pi73LzpWOi — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) June 4, 2025

In Syria, the SDF, with CENTCOM’s backing, carried out an operation near Deir ez-Zor on May 21–22, which led to the arrest of an ISIS member.

In Iraq, US-supported security operations were conducted in Saladin, Kirkuk, and Fallujah during the same period, destroying multiple ISIS positions, confiscation weapons and ammunition, seizure of valuable intelligence materials, the killing of two ISIS members, and captured a senior figure within the group.

CENTCOM reaffirmed the continued commitment of the United States and the Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) to the enduring defeat of ISIS.

“These operations highlight CENTCOM’s and our coalition partners’ ongoing commitment to the enduring defeat of ISIS in the region,” US Central Command Commander General Michael Erik Kurilla stated.

Meanwhile, The Iraqi Ministry of Defense announced the arrest of three ISIS members in Kirkuk, including key figures involved in logistical support and terrorist operations.

According to the ministry, the first detainee served as ISIS’s logistics officer, while the second was affiliated with the so-called “Diwan al-Jund” and had taken part in multiple attacks targeting security forces. The third individual operated as a transporter and financier for ISIS elements.