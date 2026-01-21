US to move 7,000 ISIS detainees from Syria to Iraq

Shafaq News– Washington/ Baghdad

The United States has begun transferring ISIS detainees from northeastern Syria to Iraq, starting with 150 prisoners, US Central Command (CENTCOM) revealed on Wednesday.

In a statement, CENTCOM, the portion of the US military operating in the Middle East and parts of Asia, added that the initial transfer is aimed at preventing prison breakouts and marks the start of a broader operation that could see up to 7,000 ISIS detainees moved to secure facilities under Iraqi control.

“We are closely coordinating with regional partners, including the Iraqi government,” CENTCOM commander Brad Cooper said, according to the statement. “Facilitating the orderly and secure transfer of ISIS detainees is critical to preventing a breakout that would pose a direct threat to the United States and regional security.”

Iraqi authorities have not yet commented on the operation.

This is a breaking story...