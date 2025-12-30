Iraq names Farhad Atrushi as second deputy speaker

Shafaq News– Baghdad

Iraq’s Parliament on Tuesday elected Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) lawmaker Farhad Atrushi as the second deputy speaker, during a session convened after yesterday’s vote failed to produce a result.

According to Shafaq News correspondent, Atrushi secured the post with 178 votes, defeating rival candidate Rebar Karim of the Al-Mawqif Movement, who obtained 104 votes.

The KDP had earlier withdrawn the candidacy of lawmaker Shakhawan Abdullah for the position, a source familiar with the matter told Shafaq News, adding that Atrushi was nominated in his place.

In Monday’s inaugural session, lawmakers elected Haibet Al-Halbousi from the Taqaddum (Progress) Party as parliament speaker with 208 votes, while Adnan Fayhan of the Sadiqoun bloc was elected as the first deputy speaker, securing 177 votes.

Parliament’s leadership consists of a speaker and two deputies. Under political conventions established after 2003, the speaker’s post is allocated to a Sunni Arab, the first deputy speakership to a Shiite Arab, and the second deputy speakership to a Kurd.

Who is Atrushi?

Farhad Amin Salim Atrushi is a senior figure in the KDP and heads its parliamentary bloc. Born on January 2, 1976, in Duhok province, he previously served for several years as governor of Duhok and held parliamentary seats in earlier legislative terms. His parliamentary work included committees dealing with economic and energy affairs. Atrushi holds a master’s degree from the International Islamic University Malaysia and has taken part in discussions on relations between the federal government in Baghdad and the Kurdistan Regional Government in Erbil.