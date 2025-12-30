Deputy Speaker Atrushi backs reform as Iraq moves to next phase

Shafaq News– Baghdad

On Tuesday, newly elected second deputy speaker Farhad Atrushi voiced optimism that recent political understandings would support Iraq’s upcoming constitutional steps, including the election of a president and the formation of a new government.

In his first comments after taking office, Atrushi, from the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), told Shafaq News that Iraq’s legislative framework is “outdated,” calling for reform-oriented changes to legislation and decisions over the next four years.

His remarks followed Parliament’s opening of presidential nominations and the scheduling of its next session for January 5, 2026, after the completion of leadership elections.

On Monday, lawmakers elected Haibet Al-Halbousi, a Sunni Arab from the Taqaddum (Progress) Party, as speaker, alongside Adnan Fayhan of the Sadiqoun bloc as first deputy speaker. Two rounds of voting to select the second deputy speaker failed to produce a result, prompting a third round earlier today, which saw Farhad elected to complete the parliamentary structure.

According to the constitutional timetable, Parliament must elect a president within 30 days of its first session. The elected president is then required to designate a prime minister within 15 days, with the new cabinet to be formed within 30 days of that designation.

