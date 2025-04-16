Yazidi New Year: President Barzani extends greetings on Çarşema Sor

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani extended his greetings to Yazidis in the Kurdistan Region and around the world on the occasion of the Yazidi New Year.

In a statement released by his office, Barzani wished Yazidis a peaceful and joyful celebration, expressing hope that the holiday would bring prosperity and happiness to all people in the Region.

He reiterated the Kurdistan Region's commitment to supporting the rights and legitimate demands of the Yazidi community and all other ethnic and religious groups.

“Kurdistan will remain a land of coexistence, tolerance, and mutual respect for all,” Barzani said, reaffirming the Region’s policy of inclusivity.

Also known as "Çarşema Sor" or Red Wednesday, the Yazidi New Year, celebrated on the first Wednesday of April according to the Eastern calendar, marks the arrival of spring and spiritual renewal for the Yazidi community.