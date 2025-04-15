"Yeast of the Earth": Yazidis marks new year "Ser Sal"

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraqi Yazidis marked their New Year, "Ser Sal," with celebrations at the sacred Lalish Temple, a central religious and cultural hub for the community.

The festivities featured a blend of religious hymns and prayers, accompanied by the lighting of lamps, a symbolic gesture of hope and light on this special occasion.

Luqman Suleiman, the media official at Lalish Temple, explained that Yazidis celebrate the New Year by renewing their clothing and dyeing eggs with natural colors.

Following the Yazidi Eastern calendar, the celebrations begin on the first Wednesday of April. This holiday carries deep philosophical significance, often described as the "yeast of the earth" in Yazidi tradition.

Zahra Khalo, a participant from Bashiqa, north of Mosul, expressed her joy in celebrating the occasion and shared her hopes for peace, especially in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region. She noted that she and fellow Yazidis had lit lamps and offered prayers for the liberation of Yazidi women and children whose fates remain uncertain.

Another participant, Khedeida Haso, described the holiday preparations, including dyeing eggs, purchasing special clothes, and enjoying traditional sweets. Many homes were decorated with anemone flowers and eggshells, reflecting pride in Yazidi cultural and religious traditions.

On Monday, Nineveh Governor Abdul Qadir al-Dakhil also announced the suspension of official work for Yazidis on Wednesday in observance of the holiday.