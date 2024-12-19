Kurdish President pledges support and unity in Yazidi holiday message

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, President Nechirvan Barzani of the Kurdistan Region extended “heartfelt greetings” to the Yazidi community on the occasion of their holiday.

In a message shared on X, President Barzani stated, "I warmly congratulate the Prince, religious leaders, and all our Yazidi brothers and sisters in Kurdistan, Iraq, and around the world. I wish you all a joyous holiday and a peaceful celebration."

President Barzani emphasized, "We assure our Yazidi brothers and sisters that Kurdistan will always remain a land of coexistence for all sects. We remain committed to supporting and protecting their rights and legitimate demands. Furthermore, we will continue to work towards improving their living conditions and rebuilding their areas."