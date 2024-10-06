KRI President Barzani at Jama Festival: Will always defend Yazidis' rights

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region (KRI), congratulated the Yazidis on the occasion of the Jama Festival, affirming that the Region will remain “a land of peaceful coexistence.”

In a congratulatory message, Barzani said, "I warmly and sincerely congratulate our Yazidi sisters and brothers in the KRI, Iraq, and around the world on the Jama Festival, wishing them a joyful and safe celebration, and hoping that this festival and all their holidays bring them goodness and happiness."

"We reaffirm to our Yazidi citizens that we will always support and defend their rights and demands."

The Jama Festival is one of the oldest Yazidi religious celebrations, officially held from October 6 to 13 each year. Yazidis from around the world visit Lalish Temple in theSheikhan district of Nineveh governorate, to pray and take part in religious ceremonies throughout the week.