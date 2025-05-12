On Lalish Anniversary: President Barzani stands strong with Yazidis

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani extended his congratulations on Monday to the Yazidi community on the 32nd anniversary of the establishment of the Lalish Cultural Center.

In a statement, Barzani expressed appreciation for the center’s achievements and services over the years, and its contributions to Kurdish and Yazidi cultural heritage.

Barzani reaffirmed his full and ongoing support for the center’s activities, describing it as “a pure spring feeding into the river of Kurdish culture.”

He also reiterated his commitment to supporting all components of Kurdistan, regardless of religion or ethnicity, emphasizing that “Kurdistan will remain a homeland for all, and I will always stand in support of their rights. Our region will continue to be a place of diversity, mutual acceptance, and peaceful coexistence.”

In turn, PM Masrour Barzani praised the center for its “key role in promoting coexistence and fostering unity among Kurdistan’s diverse communities.”

Founded in 1993 near the Lalish temple in Shekhan—an area considered central to Yazidi religious heritage—the Lalish Center has played a key role in supporting the preservation of Yazidi traditions, rituals, and cultural expression.

In addition to its cultural activities, the center functions as a venue for academic, artistic, and community engagement, attracting visitors and researchers from both the region and abroad.