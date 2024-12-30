CBI to facilitate US dollar access for New Year travelers

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) announced that it would accept requests from banks to provide US dollars for travelers during the New Year holiday.

According to an official document obtained by the bank, CBI will offer cash liquidity of US dollars to travelers on January 1st and bank holiday on January 2nd, by accepting requests from banks and currency exchange companies through the cash sales window.

The document further stated that sales would be exclusively conducted on December 30th and 31st, following the sale and registration of at least 50% of the last received quota via the fltr platform, instead of the previous 80%.

CBI had previously announced its intention to halt the electronic platform for dollar sales at the end of this year. Consequently, transactions will be conducted directly between banks and correspondent banks for dollar sales and foreign trade financing.