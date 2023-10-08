Surge in foreign transactions marks CBI auction

Shafaq News / Foreign transactions at the Central Bank auction witnessed a substantial surge this Sunday, skyrocketing by 75% to reach an impressive $156 million.

According to Shafaq News Agency's correspondent, the Central Bank conducted its auction for the purchase and sale of the US dollar, resulting in transactions totaling $195,502,595. The Bank covered these transactions at the exchange rate of 1305 dinars per dollar for documentary credits and international settlements for electronic cards, and at the rate of 1310 dinars per dollar for foreign transfers and cash transactions.

Our correspondent reported that the majority of the bank's dollar sales were channeled towards bolstering foreign balances in the form of transfers and credits, amounting to $156,462,595. This figure reflects a staggering 75% increase compared to the cash sales, which amounted to $39,040,000.

It is noteworthy that six banks engaged in the purchase of cash dollars, while 19 banks fulfilled requests to reinforce foreign balances abroad. The overall participation in the auction included a total of 47 exchange and intermediary companies.