Official: Hundreds of Yazidis displaced amid security escalation in Aleppo

Shafaq News/ Hundreds of Yazidi families have fled their homes in several areas of Aleppo, Syria, following recent developments and the takeover of the city by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), activist Jaber Jando said on Sunday.

Jando told Shafaq News that more than 350 Yazidi families have been displaced from areas including Shahba, Tal Rifaat, Sheikh Maqsoud, and Ashrafieh. “These families have sought refuge in the Al-Jazeera region, particularly in the cities of Hasakah and Qamishli.”

"The deteriorating security situation and escalating risks forced these families to abandon their homes in search of safer areas," Jando said, noting the worsening humanitarian and security conditions across the country.

Jando expressed grave concerns about the ongoing displacement, emphasizing that Yazidi families who have settled temporarily in safer areas are enduring harsh living conditions. "They lack basic necessities and have no access to official shelters or essential services," he said.

The absence of international organizations in affected areas has worsened the plight of the displaced Yazidis. "They are in urgent need of humanitarian aid, especially as winter approaches, which will further exacerbate their already dire living conditions," Jando said.

He called for immediate intervention by the international community and humanitarian organizations to provide urgent assistance to displaced families.

Jando described this day as historic for the Syrian people following the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime. However, he warned that the political changes have been accompanied by fears among Syrians, particularly concerning the emergence of extremist groups that could threaten social cohesion and the future of peaceful coexistence in the country.

Aleppo, known for its rich religious diversity, has historically been a hub of coexistence among Muslims, Christians, and other minorities. However, recent conflicts have disrupted this heritage. The recent takeover of Aleppo by HTS has prompted mixed reactions among the city's minorities. While HTS issued statements assuring these communities of their protection and respect, past experiences have left them wary.

During ISIS's control of Aleppo, minorities faced severe persecution and violence. Christians, Kurds, and other groups were subjected to abductions, killings, forced conversions, and displacement. ISIS also imposed brutal punishments and destroyed cultural and religious heritage sites.

These atrocities, labeled as crimes against humanity, forced many minorities to flee their homes in search of safety.