President Nechirvan Barzani congratulates Yazidis on Eda Rojiet Ezi

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-12-17T13:38:13+0000

Shafaq News / On the occasion of Eda Rojiet Ezi, the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzan, congratulated the Yazidi community in Kurdistan and around the world. President Barzani said in a statement, "On this day, we remember all the Yezidi victims and salute their families and loved ones." "We reassure our Yezidi sisters and brothers that we will continue to support all their rights, and support the safe return of the displaced Yezidis to their reconstructed homelands." He added, "We will do our utmost to locate those who have been abducted and to reunite them with their families."

