Iraq pounds ISIS positions after three-month surveillance
Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraqi fighter jets struck five ISIS positions in Kirkuk on Sunday after a three-month intelligence effort, according to Iraq’s Joint Operations Command (JOC).

In a statement, JOC said the mission remains underway, with additional details to be released once operational conditions permit.

Despite losing territorial strongholds in Iraq by 2017, ISIS now operates through dispersed sleeper cells, exploiting remote desert and mountain terrain, establishing supply routes and safe-havens across Iraq’s border belts and rugged interior.

