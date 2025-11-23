Iraq pounds ISIS positions after three-month surveillance

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraqi fighter jets struck five ISIS positions in Kirkuk on Sunday after a three-month intelligence effort, according to Iraq’s Joint Operations Command (JOC).

In a statement, JOC said the mission remains underway, with additional details to be released once operational conditions permit.

بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم (فَانظُرْ كَيْفَ كَانَ عَاقِبَةُ مَكْرِهِمْ أَنَّا دَمَّرْنَاهُمْ وَقَوْمَهُمْ أَجْمَعِينَ) صدق الله العلي العظيم ===========في عملية نوعية اختصاصية امتازت بالدقة في الأداء وجاءت بناء على معلومات استخباراتية دقيقة ومتابعة من الأبطال في خلية الصقور… pic.twitter.com/NKSuOIuiKR — خلية الإعلام الأمني🇮🇶 (@SecMedCell) November 23, 2025

Despite losing territorial strongholds in Iraq by 2017, ISIS now operates through dispersed sleeper cells, exploiting remote desert and mountain terrain, establishing supply routes and safe-havens across Iraq’s border belts and rugged interior.

