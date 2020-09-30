SOMO: Jordan extends the purchase of Iraqi oil for four months

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Oil Marketing Company "SOMO" revealed today, Wednesday, that Jordan has extended the contract to purchase oil from and will proceed with the process starting from September.

The company’s director, Alaa al-Yasiri, said in an interview with Shafaq News agency that the contracts will be extended for four months and will expire at the end of the current year, indicating, "the delay in import during the past month is due to procedures related to Jordan".

Al-Yasiri added, "Jordan began importing Iraqi oil in September 8", pointing out that, "the quantities of crude oil exported to Jordan will be determined by the end of this month".

Jordan imported 261 thousand barrels from Iraq in July but imported non in August.In September 2019, Jordan received its first shipments as by an agreement to buy 10 thousand barrels per day of crude oil from Kirkuk fields to meet part of the domestic demand before it stopped it in May and June due to low oil prices.

It is noteworthy that Iraq exports crude oil at preferential prices to Jordan via basin trucks at a rate of approximately 10,000 barrels per day.