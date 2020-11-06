Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

A Ceremenory of local agricultural products in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-11-06T18:43:36+0000
A Ceremenory of local agricultural products in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News / A Ceremony for domestic agricultural products was held on Friday in Al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate, during which residents presented their various products.

The festival was organized by an organization in cooperation with the Union of Importers and Exporters, and held in Azadi Park to last for two days.

"The drop in oil prices has made the world more interested in the agricultural sector," Rizkar Khedr, Director of Al-Sulaymaniyah Agriculture told Shafaq News agency.

He added, "In the Kurdistan Region, we have fertile lands and a moderate climate. The regional government should pay attention to the agricultural sector and rely on it as a source of revenue."


related

Al-Kadhimi arrives in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2020-09-11 08:57:29
Al-Kadhimi arrives in Al-Sulaymaniyah

An explosion in the headquarters of the unit 70 of the Peshmerga forces

Date: 2020-10-04 09:57:43
An explosion in the headquarters of the unit 70 of the Peshmerga forces

Al-Sulaymaniyah warns of losing the current school year

Date: 2020-10-27 09:10:07
Al-Sulaymaniyah warns of losing the current school year

Al-Kadhimi meets with Kurdish farmers in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2020-09-11 10:25:48
Al-Kadhimi meets with Kurdish farmers in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Al-Sulaymaniyah health directorate expresses great concern over COVID-19 death toll

Date: 2020-10-05 20:11:52
Al-Sulaymaniyah health directorate expresses great concern over COVID-19 death toll

Al-Sulaymaniyah: 6940 COVID-19 recoveries in one month

Date: 2020-11-02 19:20:11
Al-Sulaymaniyah: 6940 COVID-19 recoveries in one month

The Governor of Al-Sulaymaniyah calls for the formation of a unified national list

Date: 2020-09-14 09:55:08
The Governor of Al-Sulaymaniyah calls for the formation of a unified national list

Al-Sulaymaniyah refuses re-imposing curfew

Date: 2020-10-07 08:18:41
Al-Sulaymaniyah refuses re-imposing curfew