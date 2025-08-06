Duhok shuts down generators as Kurdistan launches 24-hour national electricity project

Shafaq News – Duhok

More than 300 private and public electricity generators have been shut down in Duhok as part of the Kurdistan Region’s Ronaki Project, which aims to replace local generators with uninterrupted national grid electricity.

Ismail Mohammed, the district commissioner of Duhok, told Shafaq News on Wednesday that "306 out of 417 generators, including private ones, have been switched off under the Ronaki project, which seeks to provide citizens with continuous national electricity 24 hours a day."

The project has now entered its fourth phase, with only 111 generators still operating across 28 neighborhoods in the district.

According to the commissioner, the Kurdistan Regional Government, in coordination with the General Directorate of Electricity and the Generator Regulation Committee in Duhok, has decided to allow the remaining generators to operate for just six more months, only for emergencies and unexpected power outages.

"After this period, all remaining generators will be removed completely, officially ending the use of private generators in Duhok.”

The Council of Ministers had unanimously approved the Ronaki project on May 14, mandating the Ministry of Electricity to issue the necessary implementation guidelines.

In a statement, the council said the Ronaki initiative, led by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, aims to “provide stable and permanent 24-hour electricity service to all subscribers, reduce waste and overuse, ensure fair distribution, and protect public health and the environment.” The project is to be carried out by the Ministry of Electricity in cooperation with the public sector.