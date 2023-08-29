Kurdistan Region Ministry of Electricity Releases Statistics on Power Infrastructure and Subscribers

Shafaq News/ The Ministry of Electricity in the Kurdistan Region divulged statistics concerning the electric power landscape, encompassing the number of operational electrical stations and the count of subscribers across the Kurdish provinces.

In a statement, the ministry disclosed that 12 power stations are operating within the Kurdistan Region. These stations collectively generate 3,000 megawatts of electric power, equipped with the capability to produce up to 7,000 megawatts, pending infrastructure development ultimately.

The ministry conveyed that the share of clean energy production comprises 10 to 15 percent. Additionally, it was noted that two additional stations are poised for commissioning in the near future.

The statement elaborated that the number of individuals using the electricity service has reached 1,850,000 across the Kurdistan Region.

The electricity situation in Iraqi Kurdistan is a complex one. The Region has its own power grid but is not self-sufficient and relies on imports from the rest of Iraq. In recent years, there have been frequent power outages, which have caused widespread disruption and anger among the population.

Many factors have contributed to the electricity problems in Iraqi Kurdistan. One is the lack of investment in the power grid. The Region's power plants are old and inefficient and cannot meet the growing electricity demand. Another factor is the political instability in Iraq. The ongoing conflict between the Iraqi government and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has made coordinating power imports and exports difficult.

The KRG has taken some steps to address the electricity problems. In 2020, it launched a new power generation project, expected to add 1,200 megawatts of capacity to the grid. The KRG has also signed agreements with Turkey and Iran to import more electricity.

However, these measures are not enough to solve the problem in the long term.