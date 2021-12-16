A Syrian soldier died in an Israeli missile attack, SANA

Shafaq News/ Syrian air defenses intercepted an Israeli missile attack targeting the country's southern area, state news agency (SANA) said on Thursday.

SANA quoted a military source saying, "At around 12:50 am, the Israeli enemy launched an air raid with several missiles in the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan and targeting several positions in the south which resulted in the killing of a Syrian soldier."

Earlier this month, Syria's military said Israeli fighter jets fired missiles on the port of Latakia, damaging containers but without inflicting casualties. The port of Latakia is a vital facility where much of Syria's imports are brought into the war-torn country.