Pentagon: US forces repositioning reflects anti-ISIS success

Shafaq News/ The US Department of Defense affirmed that ongoing troop movements between Syria and Iraq are part of a deliberate counterterrorism strategy—not a retreat—amid shifting regional dynamics.

In an official statement to Shafaq News, a Pentagon spokesperson revealed that the repositioning of US forces reflects the success of ongoing operations under the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, reiterating the US commitment “to ensuring the lasting defeat of ISIS and eliminating terrorist threats to the homeland.”

The statement comes amid reports of US troop movements from northern and eastern Syria into bases in Iraq, raising questions about whether Washington is shifting its military posture in response to growing threats from Iran-aligned groups or as part of a broader realignment.

The US spokesperson stressed that its vetted Syrian partners remain “well trained and equipped” and continue to operate effectively on the ground. “After nearly a decade of partnership with us, they are a strong and capable force that will keep ISIS suppressed.”

He praised Syria’s cooperation with regional actors and reiterated expectations that Damascus “pursue ISIS wherever they hide,” as part of a shared objective to extinguish the terrorist group’s remnants.

Commenting on developments in Syria, the Pentagon acknowledged recent steps by the interim government led by President Ahmad al-Sharaa. “So far, the Government of Syria... is saying and doing the right things in going after ISIS,” the spokesperson stated, indicating that the US will “continue to vigilantly monitor the new government and their behavior.”

While the statement did not directly address US planning regarding Iran-backed armed groups in Iraq, it underscored Washington’s continued vigilance and long-term commitment to regional security, particularly in areas where ISIS may seek to exploit instability.