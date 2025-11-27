Iraq’s top judicial body: PM selection is political

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council rejected efforts to involve the judiciary in political negotiations over selecting the next parliament speaker and prime minister.

In a statement following its 15th session on Thursday, the Council reported that its head, Faiq Zaidan, urged political blocs to adhere to the constitutional deadlines for forming both legislative and executive authorities.

The Council clarified that neither the institution nor its judges will participate in any political discussions on leadership selection, reaffirming that appointing a prime minister falls entirely within the political domain.

Under the Iraqi law, the parliament must convene within 15 days of election ratification to elect a Sunni speaker, then choose a Kurdish president by a two-thirds majority. The president then has 15 days to nominate a Shia prime minister, who is given 30 days to form a cabinet and secure parliamentary approval.

Read more: Iraq's new parliament: No bloc can impose, none can be ignored