November 2025 Elections: Sunni factions oppose altering Electoral Law

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Sunni political factions are rejecting any amendments to the country’s Electoral Law, a Member of the Iraqi Parliament announced on Sunday.

Speaking to Shafaq News, lawmaker Talal Khudair al-Zobaie explained that the Parliamentary Legal Committee had already dismissed proposals to alter the electoral legislation, arguing that such changes would conflict with rulings issued by the Federal Supreme Court and contradict the Iraqi constitution.

“Elections will proceed as scheduled, under the current legal framework.”

His comments followed an earlier disclosure by Ahmed al-Badri, a member of the Parliamentary Committee on Regions and Governorates, who revealed to our agency that a draft bill seeking to amend the law had been introduced and referred to the Legal Committee for review.

Al-Badri also acknowledged deep divisions within the legislature, noting that while some political blocs support the proposed amendments, others are pushing to keep the law unchanged.

Earlier this week, the Iraqi Cabinet approved November 11, 2025, as the official date for the country’s next parliamentary elections.

Imad Jameel, head of the media team at Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission, confirmed that the commission is fully prepared to proceed with the electoral process and holds no reservations about the proposed date.