Iraq's al-Hakim carries a message from Iran, sources say

Shafaq News – Tehran / Baghdad

On Sunday, Ammar al-Hakim, Leader of Iraq’s National Wisdom Movement (Al-Hikma al-Wataniya), delivered a message from Iranian officials to Baghdad’s political leaders urging support for regional calm and mediation with the United States, sources told Shafaq News.

He arrived in Tehran a day earlier on an official invitation hosted by Iran's Speaker of Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and is set to meet Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during the three-day visit.

According to the sources, talks with Ghalibaf centered on Iraq’s role as a stabilizing actor in the US–Iran confrontation, with emphasis on preventing escalation and safeguarding the November 11 parliamentary elections.

Reports suggest Hakim may extend his tour to other regional capitals to rally backing for de-escalation and reaffirm Iraq’s pledge of “positive neutrality” to both Washington and Tehran.