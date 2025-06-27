Al-Hakim to US: Iraq won’t fight others’ wars

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraqi political leader Ammar al-Hakim said Friday that Baghdad has repeatedly informed the United States of its firm stance against being drawn into regional conflicts, stressing that Iraq seeks peace and will not serve as a proxy in Middle East wars.

Speaking during a speech marking the first day of Muharram (the beginning of the Islamic New Year), al-Hakim, head of Al-Hikma (Wisdom) Movement, stated, “Iraq has conveyed to the US administration multiple times that it is a sovereign state that advocates peace in the region and does not wish to be part of any war or conflict, nor a source of threat to any country.”

He added that Iraq rejects external pressures or mandates that contradict its national will and the interests of its people.

Turning to Iraq’s upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled for November 11, al-Hakim urged Iraqi youth to participate actively, emphasizing that the country “is in urgent need of their engagement.”

He stressed that high voter turnout remains the most effective way to select competent representatives and hold underperforming leaders accountable.